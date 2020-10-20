Russia Invites Other Countries to Unite to Track Down 'Phone Terrorists'

Russia has offered other countries to regulate the registration and storage of encryption keys for mobile devices to track down "telephone terrorists", Yuri Kokov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia has offered other countries to regulate the registration and storage of encryption keys for mobile devices to track down "telephone terrorists", Yuri Kokov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said.

This issue has become especially relevant in Russia in recent years, when waves of mass attacks by "phone terrorists" on various institutions have been taking place throughout the country. The damage is estimated at billions of rubles, and calls, as reported, are made mainly from abroad.

"Now Russia has come up with a proposal at the international level to regulate the procedure for registering and storing encryption keys for mobile devices to effectively identify messengers used by terrorists," Kokov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He noted that, as a rule, anonymous calls were made via internet telephony from rented technical sites located both in Russia and abroad.

These resources are used to hide the IP address of the devices from which these calls and emails are sent, Kokov explained.