Russia Invites SCO To Support UNGA Resolution Dedicated To WWII End Anniversary - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:37 PM

Russia calls on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to support a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Russia calls on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to support a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In the fall, humanity will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the UN.

In this regard, a resolution of the UNGA, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory, is being prepared. The Commonwealth of Independent States, the People's Republic of China and a number of other UN member states are co-authors of the resolution. We invite all the SCO member states to join the initiative," Lavrov said at a meeting of the SCO foreign ministers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed in April into Federal law a bill moving the date honoring the end World War II end to September 3,

