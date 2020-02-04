UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Invites Sweden To Resume Military Dialogue To Reduce Regional Tensions - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:57 PM

Russia Invites Sweden to Resume Military Dialogue to Reduce Regional Tensions - Lavrov

Russia invites Sweden to resume a dialogue between the military officials to reduce tensions in the Baltic region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday following talks with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia invites Sweden to resume a dialogue between the military officials to reduce tensions in the Baltic region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday following talks with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde.

"Of course, threats, risks are increasing.

We shared our assessments of NATO 's unprecedented plans to advance to our borders and drag neutral countries such as Sweden and Finland into NATO military maneuvers," Lavrov said.

"We also invited our Swedish neighbors to establish such a trusting open dialogue between the military officials as you did three years ago with Finland. Swedish colleagues promised to think about this proposal, and I hope we will continue this conversation," the Russian minister added.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Free Zones play vital role in achieving the output ..

50 seconds ago

Free Zones play vital role in achieving the output ..

51 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Rashid opens AEEDC

57 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Rashid opens AEEDC

59 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.