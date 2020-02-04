Russia Invites Sweden to Resume Military Dialogue to Reduce Regional Tensions - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russia invites Sweden to resume a dialogue between the military officials to reduce tensions in the Baltic region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday following talks with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde.

"Of course, threats, risks are increasing.

We shared our assessments of NATO 's unprecedented plans to advance to our borders and drag neutral countries such as Sweden and Finland into NATO military maneuvers," Lavrov said.

"We also invited our Swedish neighbors to establish such a trusting open dialogue between the military officials as you did three years ago with Finland. Swedish colleagues promised to think about this proposal, and I hope we will continue this conversation," the Russian minister added.