Russia Invites Troops From 7 Countries to Join Kavkaz-2020 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia has invited the military of seven countries to join Kavkaz-2020 drills, the Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia has invited the military of seven countries to join Kavkaz-2020 drills, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier this month that nine foreign states were planning to take part in the drills.

Russia has invited Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar, and Pakistan to join the Army drills. Azerbaijan and Iran have been invited to participate in the navy exercises in the Caspian Sea.