UrduPoint.com

Russia Invites Turkey, UAE To Tax Treaty Talks - Deputy Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Russia Invites Turkey, UAE to Tax Treaty Talks - Deputy Finance Minister

Russia's Finance Ministry has invited Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to negotiate tax treaties that it hopes will create a comfortable investment climate and attract foreign direct investment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russia's Finance Ministry has invited Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to negotiate tax treaties that it hopes will create a comfortable investment climate and attract foreign direct investment.

"We have sent out invitations for talks...

The timeline depends directly on when both sides will reach a compromise. We are waiting for their response," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov told reporters on Wednesday.

A draft treaty has already been prepared by Russia and Oman and is ready to be signed. The Russian Finance Ministry said late last year it was also considering launching negotiations on taxation with Malaysia.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Oman United Arab Emirates Malaysia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends address of Saif bin Za ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends address of Saif bin Zayed at World Government Summit ..

19 minutes ago
 Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

49 minutes ago
 Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With Afri ..

Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With African Countries - Foreign Minist ..

50 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning ..

Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning as Usual

50 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage o ..

Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage of Hersh's Nord Stream Report

50 minutes ago
 ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan pl ..

ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan plea for protective bail till Fe ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.