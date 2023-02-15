Russia Invites Turkey, UAE to Tax Treaty Talks - Deputy Finance Minister

Russia's Finance Ministry has invited Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to negotiate tax treaties that it hopes will create a comfortable investment climate and attract foreign direct investment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russia's Finance Ministry has invited Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to negotiate tax treaties that it hopes will create a comfortable investment climate and attract foreign direct investment.

"We have sent out invitations for talks...

The timeline depends directly on when both sides will reach a compromise. We are waiting for their response," Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov told reporters on Wednesday.

A draft treaty has already been prepared by Russia and Oman and is ready to be signed. The Russian Finance Ministry said late last year it was also considering launching negotiations on taxation with Malaysia.