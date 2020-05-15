Russia Invites US to Launch Mechanism for Discussing Matters of Concern - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russia invites the United States to launch a mechanism for discussing any matters of concern, as it does not want to face accusations of election meddling, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In his recent phone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed Russia's invitation to resume the operation of the cybersecurity cooperation working group, the deputy foreign minister recalled.

"To prevent another barrage of accusations of our meddling in the current election campaign, which we are already sick and tired of, we propose recreating a mechanism that would be mandated to study any questions making any side concerned," Syromolotov said.

Russia sees the US claims of the alleged election meddling as unsound, the deputy foreign minister reaffirmed.

Moscow and Washington have closed channels of communication for discussing matters of concern, Syromolotov added, recalling that they were successfully brought into play during the 2016 election campaign.

"We have provided comprehensive answers to the US side's questions," Syromolotov noted.

Back in 2017, Russia proposed making the correspondence maintained through the closed channels public, but the US rejected the offer, referring to the sensitive nature of information discussed, Russia's deputy foreign minister recalled.

"Washington never reacts anyhow to our numerous attempts to activate cooperation on this track," Syromolotov said.