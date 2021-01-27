UrduPoint.com
Russia Invites US To Produce New Security Formula Covering All Offensive, Defensive Arms

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:17 PM

Russia invites the United States to frame a new security formula that would cover all the offensive and defensive nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russia invites the United States to frame a new security formula that would cover all the offensive and defensive nuclear and non-nuclear weapons, deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"We believe that continuation of the dialogue can be based on our proposals, which we submitted to the Americans earlier. The essence of these proposals is to deliver a new security formula, which would take into consideration the evolution of both military-technical and military-political security aspects.

In fact, we propose expanding the strategic agenda, which could cover all the offensive and defensive weapons capable of solving strategic tasks, both nuclear and non-nuclear issues," Ryabkov told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

The new US presidential administration seems to be more willing to have substantive arms control negotiations with Russia, although there are no guarantees yet, the diplomat continued.

