UrduPoint.com

Russia Invites US To Resume Dialogue On Anti-Terrorism - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov called for renewal of the Russian-US dialogue on counterterrorism on Saturday, as the US commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The ambassador recalled several examples of Russian-US cooperation that helped prevent various attacks.

"We hope that such contacts will only grow stronger, and over time will be complemented by useful discussions within the framework of the bilateral dialogue on counterterrorism, which was carried out under the auspices of the foreign ministries in 2018-2019," Antonov said in a statement posted on Facebook.

