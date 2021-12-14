UrduPoint.com

Russia Invites US To Work Together To Strengthen Strategic Stability - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russia offers the United States to work together to strengthen strategic stability, it is important that Washington also remains faithful to this course, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Russia offers the United States to work together to strengthen strategic stability, proceeding from the principle of the continuity and interconnection of strategic offensive and defensive weapons, as recorded in the New START, which extended last year for 5 years. It is important that Washington also remains faithful to this course," Medvedev said on Facebook.

It is important for Russia that the United States does not mindlessly push NATO eastward or deploy strike weapons near Russia's borders, he said.

US withdrawal from the ABM Treaty naturally led to an increase in mistrust in relations between Moscow and Washington, and contributed to an increase in tension, Medvedev said.

"For our country, this position of the Americans has become an incentive to improve the activities of the defense industry complex, to create new types of weapons," Medvedev stressed.

He said that the United States still did not have a reliable shield against countries with nuclear weapons and those whom they tried to make outcasts.

"The United States has once again proved that it is their own opportunistic domestic political interests that are most important to them, and not consistent work to maintain strategic stability globally," Medvedev stressed.

