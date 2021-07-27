UrduPoint.com
Russia Invites Western Companies To Take Part In Vladivostok Economic Forum - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russia is extending an invitation to the authorities and companies of Western states to participate in the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"We invite the authorities and commercial companies of the Western states to participate at the 6th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 2-4," Antonov said during a meeting of the Council for US-Russia Relations (RAPP).

