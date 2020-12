Russia Inviting Neighboring Countries to Jointly Produce Coronavirus Vaccines - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia is inviting the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to jointly produce coronavirus vaccines, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We suggest producing [the vaccines] together.

I confirm that we are ready for this joint work and interested in it," Putin said at a meeting of CIS leaders, which was held via a videoconference.

Russia is ready to help CIS countries vaccinate their people with Russian vaccines Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and possibly others to come the president said.

The plan of joint actions against the pandemic is being finalized, Putin said.