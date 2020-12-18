UrduPoint.com
Russia Inviting Neighboring Countries To Jointly Produce Coronavirus Vaccines - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia Inviting Neighboring Countries to Jointly Produce Coronavirus Vaccines - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia is inviting the members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to jointly produce coronavirus vaccines, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We suggest producing [the vaccines] together.

I confirm that we are ready for this joint work and interested in it," Putin said at a meeting of CIS leaders, which was held via a videoconference.

Russia is ready to help CIS countries vaccinate their people with Russian vaccines ” Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and possibly others to come ” the president said.

The plan of joint actions against the pandemic is being finalized, Putin said.

