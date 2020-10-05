Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, China, Turkey May Hold Counterterrorism Talks in May - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Speakers of the Russian, Iranian, Afghan, Turkish and Chinese parliaments could hold their conference on the fight against terrorism in May 2021 in the Russian resort city of Sochi, the head of the Russian lower chamber's international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, said on Monday.

This is what the Russian lower chamber's speaker, Viacheslav Volodin, discussed with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to Slutsky.

"An offer was made to hold the conference of the parliament speakers of the Russian Federation, Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey and China, focusing on terrorism fight and regional cooperation strengthening, in May 2021 in Sochi," Slutsky told reporters.