Russia, Iran Agree To Draft Intergovernmental Deal On Biosecurity Cooperation - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia, Iran Agree to Draft Intergovernmental Deal on Biosecurity Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Moscow and Tehran have agreed to draft an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the sphere of biosecurity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"As a follow-up on our steps to strengthen the legal and treaty base, today we have agreed to draft another intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of biological security, which is becoming increasingly important at a time of rising threats," Lavrov said at a press conference after his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The top Russian diplomat added that there was no universal verification mechanism within the framework of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, as the United States was standing in the way of its creation.

The convention was signed in 1972, banning the development, production and stockpiling of bio-weapons.

