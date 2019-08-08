UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Joint Energy System Project - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:29 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Deputy energy ministers of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan discussed a draft agreement which, if signed, would allow to connect energy systems of the three countries, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement comes after a working meeting between Russian Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky and his Iranian and Azerbaijani counterparts.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed a project of an agreement on a joint implementation of a feasibility study for connecting the energy systems of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan, as well as expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of agreements reached during the first meeting of the tripartite working group last October," the statement read.

Following Wednesday's talks, the sides signed a protocol and set the date for the next meeting, according to the statement.

