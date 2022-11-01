UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Begin Swap Deliveries Of Energy Resources - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia and Iran have already started swap deliveries of energy resources, in particular petroleum products, and have agreed to expand the list of supplied goods, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

Novak said in October that Russia and Iran were working on the details for the implementation of swap oil and gas supplies.

He expected that the swap agreement would be signed by the end of 2022, and could cover 5 million tonnes of oil and up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year at its first stage. 

"Our deliveries of petroleum products have already begun, we have agreed to expand the range of relevant products. This is also a promising area of our joint cooperation," Novak said during a press conference, following the meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

