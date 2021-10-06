UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Call On Afghanistan For Uncompromising Fight Against Terrorism - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromising Fight Against Terrorism - Lavrov

Russia and Iran call on the authorities in Afghanistan for an uncompromising fight against terrorism and intend to coordinate efforts towards an Afghan settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia and Iran call on the authorities in Afghanistan for an uncompromising fight against terrorism and intend to coordinate efforts towards an Afghan settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Afghanistan must stop being a source of regional and global instability.

We call on the new Afghan authorities to uncompromisingly fight against terrorist groups, as well as against illegal drug and arms trafficking," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

According to the minister, the parties discussed the prospects for regional and international cooperation to promote the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan.

"On this score, both the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran have relevant initiatives. Today we talked about how to optimally coordinate efforts to implement them," Lavrov added.

