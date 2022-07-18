Russia, Iran Can Build Cooperation to Minimize Effect of Sanctions - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russia and Iran have an opportunity to build cooperation to mitigate the effect of sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Iran has been under sanctions for more than a decade and has adapted well to developing and improving the well-being of its people, despite the restrictions, the official said, noting that Russia is also accustomed to sanctions.

"I think that we have an opportunity to build bilateral cooperation that will allow us to minimize the damage from these bilateral sanctions," Peskov said in an interview with the Iranian state broadcaster, aired by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.