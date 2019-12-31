UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran, China Agree That US Put Global Security At Risk - Iranian Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:54 PM

Russia, Iran, China Agree That US Put Global Security at Risk - Iranian Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, after visiting Moscow and Beijing, that Russia, Iran and China agreed that the US actions jeopardized the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program and international security as a whole

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Tuesday, after visiting Moscow and Beijing, that Russia, Iran and China agreed that the US actions jeopardized the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program and international security as a whole.

"On my final trip of this decade, consensus among Iran, Russia & China that: Multilateralism is in grave danger due to US actions; US violations have jeopardized JCPOA & intl security; Only way E3/EU can save JCPOA is to stop posturing & begin fulfilling their own obligations," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Zarif and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held talks in the Chinese capital. The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beijing from Moscow, where he met with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The sides discussed the JCPOA's implementation, the ongoing Syrian conflict, tensions in the Persian Gulf and mutual cooperation in the energy sector.

Lavrov stated at the meeting that the JCPOA was dead unless the United States and the European Union comply fully with the terms of the agreement.

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran. A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal. All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal was signed between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, UK, US and Germany. The European Union is also a signatory of the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country's nuclear program and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief.

