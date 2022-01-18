Russia, Iran, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills - Pacific Fleet

UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran and China will hold joint naval drills, the press office of Russia's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia, Iran and China will hold joint naval drills, the press office of Russia's Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

The Russian embassy in Tehran has said that three countries will conduct drills in the Persian Gulf in early 2022.

Several ships of the Pacific Fleet have anchored in Iran's Chabahar port.

"In the port, the official delegation of the Russian Navy will take part in a panned conference to hold a joint naval exercise of warships of Russia, Iran and China," the fleet said.

