Russia-Iran Commission to Gather in Tehran, Isfahan in June - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The next meeting of the Russia-Iran intergovernmental commission will be held in Tehran and Isfahan in June , Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Tuesday.

"This month, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission will take place in Tehran and Isfahan, co-chaired by [Russian Energy Minister Alexander] Novak and [Iranian] Energy Minister [Reza] Ardakanian," Ushakov told reporters.