Russia-Iran Comprehensive Cooperation Deal to Be Signed After Changes Made - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia will be signed shortly after amendments are approved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"We hope soon (the deal will be signed) ...

we hope that after some additional changes, taking into account the opinion of the Iranian side, are made and agreed upon, it will be possible to sign the deal fairly quickly and in the near future," Peskov said in an interview with the Iranian state broadcaster, aired by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.