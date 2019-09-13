UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran Coordinating Their Systems As Alternative To SWIFT - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:29 PM

Russia, Iran Coordinating Their Systems As Alternative to SWIFT - Kremlin Aide

Russia and Iran are organizing cooperation between the Russian financial messaging system and Iran's SEPAM as an alternative to making payments through SWIFT for protection against third countries' sanctions, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russia and Iran are organizing cooperation between the Russian financial messaging system and Iran's SEPAM as an alternative to making payments through SWIFT for protection against third countries' sanctions, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday.

"In order to protect bilateral trade and economic ties from the sanctions of third states, measures are being taken to expand direct settlements, use national currencies, establish interaction between the Russian financial messaging system and Iran's SEPAM as an alternative to making payments through SWIFT," Ushakov said.

