Russia, Iran Could Cooperate On Joint Aircraft Production- Iranian Deputy Defense Minister

10 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 12:58 PM

Russia, Iran Could Cooperate on Joint Aircraft Production- Iranian Deputy Defense Minister

Iran and Russia could cooperate on joint aircraft production, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Abdoklarim Banitarafi, who is also the head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Iran and Russia could cooperate on joint aircraft production, Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Abdoklarim Banitarafi, who is also the head of the Iran Aviation Industries Organization, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Iran and Russia can cooperate on joint aircraft production.

This could become a sphere of cooperation, it depends on how negotiations advance," Banitarafi said.

Iran and Russia are discussing civil aviation and will continue negotiations at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, Banitrafi noted.

The MAKS-2019 show will begin in Moscow Region's Zhukovsky later on Tuesday and run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the event.

