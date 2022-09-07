UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Could Launch Visa-Free Group Tourist Trips By End Of 2022 - Tourism Watchdog

Published September 07, 2022

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Russia and Iran may launch visa-free group tourist exchanges by the end of 2022, the head of the Russian tourism watchdog Rostourism, Zarina Doguzova, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I can say with a high degree of probability that by the end of this year we will launch visa-free group trips with Iran.

We worked with China on the same principle before the pandemic began," Doguzova told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

She noted that the groups will consist of at least 20 people.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

More Stories From World

