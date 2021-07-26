Russia, Iran Discuss Holding Joint Naval Exercises - Iranian Embassy

Commander of the Iranian navy, Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, has discussed with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian navy, Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov, the possibility of joint naval drills, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said on Monday

On Sunday, Khanzadi attended a parade in St. Petersburg marking the 325th anniversary of the creation of the Russian Navy.

"The conversation was focused on the necessity of joint actions to comprehensively strengthen security and defense relations, conduct joint naval exercises, and increase the presence of both countries' fleets in strategically important regions," the embassy said on Telegram.

The sides also discussed the exchange of experience in the development of naval equipment, the training of fleet personnel, and countering common threats, the embassy added.

Since 2019, Russia and Iran have held the joint Maritime Security Belt exercises in the Gulf of Oman that are aimed at enhancing safety of international maritime trade and fighting piracy.