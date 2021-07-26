UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Iran Discuss Holding Joint Naval Exercises - Iranian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

Russia, Iran Discuss Holding Joint Naval Exercises - Iranian Embassy

Commander of the Iranian navy, Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, has discussed with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian navy, Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov, the possibility of joint naval drills, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Commander of the Iranian navy, Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, has discussed with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian navy, Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov, the possibility of joint naval drills, the Iranian embassy in Moscow said on Monday.

On Sunday, Khanzadi attended a parade in St. Petersburg marking the 325th anniversary of the creation of the Russian Navy.

"The conversation was focused on the necessity of joint actions to comprehensively strengthen security and defense relations, conduct joint naval exercises, and increase the presence of both countries' fleets in strategically important regions," the embassy said on Telegram.

The sides also discussed the exchange of experience in the development of naval equipment, the training of fleet personnel, and countering common threats, the embassy added.

Since 2019, Russia and Iran have held the joint Maritime Security Belt exercises in the Gulf of Oman that are aimed at enhancing safety of international maritime trade and fighting piracy.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Moscow Russia Oman St. Petersburg Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

50 Years of ADFD: Over AED150bn development fundin ..

13 minutes ago

Biden Nominates 8 US Attorneys - White House

2 minutes ago

RPO conducts surprise visit to Pirwadhi police sta ..

2 minutes ago

Funeral prayers of Laswa incident martyrs offered ..

2 minutes ago

Five among PO arrested; large quantity of drug sei ..

2 minutes ago

Fire erupts in godown of mattress

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.