Russia, Iran Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Middle East - Russian Security Council

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Russia, Iran Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Middle East - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev held talks with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran Ali Shamkhani in Tehran, during which the counterparts discussed a number on international issues, including the situation in Ukraine and in the middle East, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Russian-Iranian consultations on security issues took place in Tehran. They were held by the Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani with the participation of representatives of ministries and departments of the two countries," the statement said.

The counterparts discussed the situation in Ukraine and in the Middle East.

"There was also an exchange of views on a number of international issues, including the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East," the statement said.

The officials held a detailed discussion on bilateral cooperation in the law enforcement sphere, including public security, combating terrorism and extremism.

"In addition, the issues of information security were considered, as well as measures to counter interference in the internal affairs of both countries by Western intelligence services," the statement said.

The parties agreed to further strengthen the Russian-Iranian dialogue through the Security Councils.

