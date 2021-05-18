UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran Discuss Situation On Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Russian Foreign Ministry

Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia, Iran Discuss Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Kazem Jalali, Iran's ambassador in Moscow, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the talks, there was a thorough exchange of views on the actual issues of the regional agenda, including the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the statement said.

On May 12, Armenia's defense ministry said that the Azerbaijani army tried to conduct certain work "on clarifying borders" on one of the border zones in the southern Armenian province of Syunik. However, the ministry did not mention what exactly the soldiers were up to.

More Stories From World

