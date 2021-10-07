Russia, Iran Discussed Humanitarian Assistance to Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russian officials held consultations on Syria with Iran's representative, discussing crisis resolution and humanitarian assistance to Syrians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, on October 6 received Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji.

"The current situation in and around Syria, as well as the tasks of promoting the political process and rendering comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Syrians, as envisioned in UN Security Council resolutions 2254 and 2585, were considered in detail," the ministry said.

In addition, it said, Vershinin touched upon a number of urgent issues of the regional agenda under consideration by the UN Security Council, with an emphasis on international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and Yemen.