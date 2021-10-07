UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Discussed Humanitarian Assistance To Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Russia, Iran Discussed Humanitarian Assistance to Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russian officials held consultations on Syria with Iran's representative, discussing crisis resolution and humanitarian assistance to Syrians, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the Russian president's special envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, on October 6 received Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji.

"The current situation in and around Syria, as well as the tasks of promoting the political process and rendering comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Syrians, as envisioned in UN Security Council resolutions 2254 and 2585, were considered in detail," the ministry said.

In addition, it said, Vershinin touched upon a number of urgent issues of the regional agenda under consideration by the UN Security Council, with an emphasis on international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and Yemen.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Syria Iran Russia Yemen October

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th October 2021

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

7 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

7 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

7 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.