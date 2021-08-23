UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Engaged In Dialogue On Whole Range Of Military Products - Russian Ambassador

Russia, Iran Engaged in Dialogue on Whole Range of Military Products - Russian Ambassador

Following the lifting of the UN arms embargo, Russia and Iran are engaged in a constructive dialogue on the entire range of military products, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Following the lifting of the UN arms embargo, Russia and Iran are engaged in a constructive dialogue on the entire range of military products, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our defense cooperation with Iran has a rather long history of over 50 years. It is being developed on a mutually beneficial basis, with Russia's strict compliance with its international obligations in the arms trade area. Taking into account the lifting of restrictions, the Russian side is engaged in a constructive dialogue with Iranian partners on the entire range of military products," Dzhagaryan said.

