Russia, Iran Foreign Ministers' Talks Scheduled for Jan 17 Postponed to Later Date- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, scheduled for January 17, have been postponed to a later date, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the talks between Lavrov and Amirabdollahian would take place on January 17.

"By mutual agreement of the parties, the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian previously scheduled for January 17 have been postponed to a later date," the ministry said.