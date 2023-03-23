UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Foreign Ministers To Discuss JCPOA, Energy Projects - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian are scheduled to hold a meeting in Moscow on March 29 to discuss the the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and bilateral energy projects, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The foreign ministers will continue an exchange of views on topical international issues, including the situation around the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Transcaucasia and, of course, Caspian issues," Zakharova told a briefing.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in the middle East, as well as focus on bilateral issues and joint infrastructure projects in the field of transport and energy, the spokeswoman added.

