Russia, Iran Gave UNSC Exhaustive Explanation on Alleged Use of 'Iranian Drones' - Lavrov

Moscow and Tehran gave exhaustive explanations to the UN Security Council on the alleged use of "Iranian drones" in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Moscow and Tehran gave exhaustive explanations to the UN Security Council on the alleged use of "Iranian drones" in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"As for the specific situation with 'drones from Iran,' an exhaustive answer was officially given, including in the UN Security Council, by representatives of Iran and representatives of the Russian Federation," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club.