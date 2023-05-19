UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Ink Memorandum On Tourism - Economic Development Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Russia, Iran Ink Memorandum on Tourism - Economic Development Ministry

The Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism on Friday.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the international economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum-2023" by Dmitry Vakhrukov, Russian deputy economic development minister, and Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, Iranian deputy tourism minister.

"The parties agreed to help increase the flow of tourists between Russia and Iran, promote investment and trade cooperation between representatives of the private sector, help establish contacts between Russian and Iranian tourism organizations, and develop cooperation programs," the Russian Economic Development Ministry said in a statement.

The two countries will work together to improve the human resource capacity of the Russian and Iranian tourism and hospitality industries, the statement read.

Commenting on the memorandum, the Russian deputy economic development minister expressed the hope that visa-free group travel between Russia and Iran will be launched this summer.

"The countries have exchanged lists of authorized tour operators. Just recently we received such a list and information from the Iranian side. The (Russian) Foreign Ministry already has it, so we expect to start visa-free group travel for tourists from Iran this summer. The agreement has been in effect for a long time, there was only one step left, which we have taken," Vakhrukov said.

The Iranian deputy tourism minister said Moscow and Tehran should work to abolish the visa-on-arrival requirement for tourists from Russia.

"We hope that the distinguished Russian deputy minister of economic development will help us remove this very obstacle that hinders the development of tourism," Shalbafiyan said.

Earlier in the year, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that over 22,000 Russian tourists visited Iran in 2022, and more than 20,000 Iranians traveled to Russia.

Related Topics

World Iran Moscow Russia Tehran From Agreement

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

13 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

5 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

5 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

5 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.