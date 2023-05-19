Russia, Iran Ink Memorandum on Tourism - Economic Development Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Russian Economic Development Ministry and the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism on Friday.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the international economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum-2023" by Dmitry Vakhrukov, Russian deputy economic development minister, and Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, Iranian deputy tourism minister.

"The parties agreed to help increase the flow of tourists between Russia and Iran, promote investment and trade cooperation between representatives of the private sector, help establish contacts between Russian and Iranian tourism organizations, and develop cooperation programs," the Russian Economic Development Ministry said in a statement.

The two countries will work together to improve the human resource capacity of the Russian and Iranian tourism and hospitality industries, the statement read.

Commenting on the memorandum, the Russian deputy economic development minister expressed the hope that visa-free group travel between Russia and Iran will be launched this summer.

"The countries have exchanged lists of authorized tour operators. Just recently we received such a list and information from the Iranian side. The (Russian) Foreign Ministry already has it, so we expect to start visa-free group travel for tourists from Iran this summer. The agreement has been in effect for a long time, there was only one step left, which we have taken," Vakhrukov said.

The Iranian deputy tourism minister said Moscow and Tehran should work to abolish the visa-on-arrival requirement for tourists from Russia.

"We hope that the distinguished Russian deputy minister of economic development will help us remove this very obstacle that hinders the development of tourism," Shalbafiyan said.

Earlier in the year, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said that over 22,000 Russian tourists visited Iran in 2022, and more than 20,000 Iranians traveled to Russia.