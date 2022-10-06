UrduPoint.com

Russia-Iran Intergovernmental Commission To Convene From October 30 To November 1 - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

The 16th meeting of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation will be held from October 30 to November 1, the Russian government said on Thursday

"As co-chairs of the permanent Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation, (Russian Deputy Prime Minister) Alexander Novak and (Iranian Oil Minister) Javad Owji discussed the organization of its 16th meeting from October 30 to November 1, 2022 in the Russian Federation," the government said in a statement, following the meeting between the officials.

A representative delegation of Russian business circles is expected to go to Iran in the near future.

In January-July, bilateral trade between Russia and Iran increased by 44.9% year-on-year, amounting to $2.8 billion. In 2021, the volume of mutual trade between the countries increased by 81.4% in annual terms from $2.2 billion to $4 billion, the press service of the Russian government said, citing the Federal Customs Service.

