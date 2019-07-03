UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Iran Interparliamentary Commission To Meet In Tehran July 28-29 - Russian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:54 PM

Russia-Iran Interparliamentary Commission to Meet in Tehran July 28-29 - Russian Lawmaker

The next meeting of the Russian-Iranian interparliamentary commission will be held from July 28-29 in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the deputy speaker of the Russian lower house, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Wednesday during meeting with Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The next meeting of the Russian-Iranian interparliamentary commission will be held from July 28-29 in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the deputy speaker of the Russian lower house, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Wednesday during meeting with Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament.

The meeting was held at the second edition of international forum "Development Of Parliamentarism," organized by the Russian lower house, the State Duma.

"From July 28-29, Tehran will host the next meeting of the Russian-Iranian interparliamentary commission with participation of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Dialogue between the countries will continue at the meeting," Tolstoy said.

Russia and Iran share positions on many issues, including inadmissibility of unilaterally leaving important international deals, Tolstoy stressed.

"We are against sanctions and dictate as well. We are against states' unilateral withdrawal from major international agreements, such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the United States unilaterally left in 2018 introducing economical sanctions [against Iran], and such as the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," Tolstoy said.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Parliament Nuclear Tehran United States July 2018 From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

5 minutes ago

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

14 minutes ago

Rail transit systems operational in 37 Chinese cit ..

2 seconds ago

Italian social democrat elected new European Parli ..

4 seconds ago

Power Division collects record additional Rs 106 b ..

6 minutes ago

China to unveil more measures to stabilize foreign ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.