Russia-Iran Interparliamentary Commission to Meet in Tehran July 28-29 - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The next meeting of the Russian-Iranian interparliamentary commission will be held from July 28-29 in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the deputy speaker of the Russian lower house, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Wednesday during meeting with Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament.

The meeting was held at the second edition of international forum "Development Of Parliamentarism," organized by the Russian lower house, the State Duma.

"From July 28-29, Tehran will host the next meeting of the Russian-Iranian interparliamentary commission with participation of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Dialogue between the countries will continue at the meeting," Tolstoy said.

Russia and Iran share positions on many issues, including inadmissibility of unilaterally leaving important international deals, Tolstoy stressed.

"We are against sanctions and dictate as well. We are against states' unilateral withdrawal from major international agreements, such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which the United States unilaterally left in 2018 introducing economical sanctions [against Iran], and such as the Russian-US Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty," Tolstoy said.