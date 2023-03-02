(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia and Iran develop their military cooperation strictly in accordance with international law, despite many speculating otherwise, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that Iran seeks to acquire the S-400 air defense missile system from Russia, which sparked concerns in Israel, with Israeli officials believing it would narrow the window for a potential strike on facilities related to Tehran's nuclear program.

"Our military and technical cooperation with Iran develops in accordance with international obligations and the national legislation," the senior diplomat told a briefing in Geneva.

Ryabkov added that Moscow also took into account security interests of other Gulf states and countries in other regions, while strengthening its ties with Tehran.

Another concern caused by the two countries' military cooperation is related to Iran's alleged drone shipments to Russia. Over the past months, Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied that Russia has been procuring attack drones from Iran. The Iranian foreign minister said last year that Iran stopped selling drones to Russia months before it launched the special military operation on February 24, 2022.