Russia, Iran Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Agenda, JCPOA Restoration - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on January 17 in Moscow and discuss the restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as other issues on the bilateral agenda will be discussed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"It is planned to continue an exchange of views on a number of topical international and regional topics, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program, interaction between the two countries on international platforms, including the UN, the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization), the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Transcaucasia and the Caspian issues," Zakharova told a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the ministers will also discuss the trade and economic issues of bilateral agenda, including the implementation of key joint energy, transport projects, as well as the the negotiation process on the conclusion of a free trade zone agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).