Russia-Iran Oil-for-Goods Scheme Working - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:29 PM

The Russia-Iran "oil-for-goods" scheme works, it is important that countries are moving away from dependence on the US dollar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Russia-Iran "oil-for-goods" scheme works, it is important that countries are moving away from dependence on the US dollar, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"If we talk about the oil-for-goods scheme, we must understand that the hydrocarbon market is now quite balanced, so it is difficult to sell excess volumes.

There are certain topics related to discounts and prices, in any case, this scheme is also working... In general, the understanding of the need to protect oneself against the Dollar is increasingly penetrating the international community," Ryabkov said.

