Russia, Iran Presidents Discussed Bilateral Relations, Infrastructure Projects - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the development of bilateral relations and infrastructure projects, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Both sides gave a positive assessment of the level and dynamics of the development of Russian-Iranian relations. Issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including the implementation of joint infrastructure projects, were discussed," the statement said.

The leaders agreed to maintain further contacts.