Russia, Iran Ready to Advance Cooperation to New Level Fit With Global Trends - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Moscow and Tehran are ready to review, and if necessary renew, a joint treaty on cooperation in light of the current global developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the treaty is a very important document in our bilateral relations, and it is called 'Treaty on the Basic Principles of Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.' It assumes the key areas of our cooperation, and it contains a provision for an automatic extension next year for another five years," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Moscow.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the treaty, which was signed in 2001 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Iranian leader Mohammad Khatami, may now seem outdated.

"We agree today that 20 years is a long time, especially these last 20 years, which have seen the most serious and profound changes in the international arena. We, therefore, have a common stance, which we will convey to our leaders, to consider agreeing on a new document that will reflect the profound changes that have taken place in the world and to formulate our joint positions in this new environment," Lavrov noted.

On March 12, 2001, the presidents of both countries signed a treaty on the basic principles of mutual relations and cooperation between Russia and Iran. The treaty, which entered into force on April 5, 2002, became an important contribution to the strengthening of the legal base of the Russian-Iranian relations.