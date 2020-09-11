Russia, Iran Reaffirmed Commitment to Developing Military Contacts - Defense Ministry

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali met in Moscow and reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to deepening dialogue and developing contacts in the defense sphere, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday

"The parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation of mutual interest. An exchange of views took place on regional security issues," the ministry also said.