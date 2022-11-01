UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran See Opportunities To Cooperate In Machine, Aircraft Building Field - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russia and Iran see opportunities for implementing joint projects, including in the field of machine and aircraft building, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"Russia and Iran see opportunities for joint projects in the field of shipbuilding, automobile and aviation construction, and there are already joint projects, agreements between Russian and Iranian companies on organizing the necessary joint ventures and supplying relevant components," Novak told reporters after a meeting of the intergovernment commission on trade and economic cooperation.

