UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran Sign Agreements On Cooperation In Customs Services, Natural Resources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Russia, Iran Sign Agreements on Cooperation in Customs Services, Natural Resources

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia and Iran have signed several cooperation agreements during Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's two-day visit to Tehran, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

In particular, the parties signed an agreement on mutual recognition of related institutions of the authorized economic operator.

"By direct shipments from operator to operator, customs control measures are cut to a minimum. It's effectively a green corridor; everything goes quicker that way," Ruslan Davydov, acting head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, told reporters.

Aside from that, the parties signed a road map on technical cooperation in oil and gas, as well as a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation between the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Novak arrived in Iran on May 17. During the first day of his trip, he visited several Iranian oil and gas equipment factories, discussed the prospects for cooperation in the fuel and energy and transport sectors. He said the leadership of Russia and of Iran keep the implementation of the most important joint infrastructure projects in transport and energy under their personal control.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Moscow Russia Oil Visit Road Tehran May Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

58 minutes ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

1 hour ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

1 hour ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes ext ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes extension of Ukraine grain deal f ..

1 hour ago
 Coronation tiara crowns Geneva jewels auction

Coronation tiara crowns Geneva jewels auction

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.