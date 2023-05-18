Russia, Iran Sign Agreements on Cooperation in Customs Services, Natural Resources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia and Iran have signed several cooperation agreements during Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's two-day visit to Tehran, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

In particular, the parties signed an agreement on mutual recognition of related institutions of the authorized economic operator.

"By direct shipments from operator to operator, customs control measures are cut to a minimum. It's effectively a green corridor; everything goes quicker that way," Ruslan Davydov, acting head of the Russian Federal Customs Service, told reporters.

Aside from that, the parties signed a road map on technical cooperation in oil and gas, as well as a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation between the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Novak arrived in Iran on May 17. During the first day of his trip, he visited several Iranian oil and gas equipment factories, discussed the prospects for cooperation in the fuel and energy and transport sectors. He said the leadership of Russia and of Iran keep the implementation of the most important joint infrastructure projects in transport and energy under their personal control.