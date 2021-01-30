UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran Sign Deal On Production Of Sputnik V Vaccine In Iran - Iranian Ambassador

Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:23 PM





TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Tehran and Moscow have signed an agreement on the deliveries of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and the first batch of the drug is expected to be sent to Iran next week, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told IRNA news agency.

"After registering Sputnik V in Iran on Friday, Iran and Russia signed an agreement on purchasing and joint production of the vaccine," Jalali said.

According to the diplomat, as part of arrangements with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) the first batch of the vaccine will be delivered to Iran before February 4.

Jalali noted that a delegation of the Iranian Health Ministry will visit Russia in the coming 10 days to discuss the production of the vaccine in Iran.

More Stories From World

