Russia, Iran Sign Declaration In Support Of International Law - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, signed a joint declaration on Tuesday reiterating their support for international law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, signed a joint declaration on Tuesday reiterating their support for international law.

"Today we are signing a very important document. It is a joint declaration of Russia and Iran on supporting the role of the international law," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Lavrov, who spoke after an in-person meeting with Zarif in Moscow, criticized countries that promote the so-called rules-based world order for eroding fundamentals enshrined in the UN Charter.

"It is a very topical issue because we see multiple attempts to promote the rules-based world order, which undermines the fundamental principles of justice and respect for one another," the foreign minister said.

Russia and Iran have been both targeted by US economic sanctions which even its allies have described as extraterritorial and in conflict with international laws.

