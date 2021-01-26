UrduPoint.com
Russia, Iran Signed Agreement On Cooperation In Information Security - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russia and Iran signed on Tuesday an agreement on cooperation in information security, which is expected to contribute to strengthening coordination in the face of the growing cyberspace challenges, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have just signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in information security. The document opens up potential for coordinating our actions in the face of the growing importance of the problems that exist in the cyberspace and their increasing impact both on international relations and on the state of affairs in individual countries," Lavrov said at a press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

