Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey During Meeting Agree to Continue Contacts - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey agreed to continue contacts during their meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Participants outlined their stance and agreed to continue contacts in a direct and frank manner," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the diplomats also talked about "preparations for the upcoming meeting of the heads of the foreign ministries."