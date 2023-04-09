Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey Postpone Foreign Ministers' Summit Until May - Ambassador

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) A meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey has been rescheduled for early May, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said on Sunday.

"The meeting, which was supposed to take place on Monday, has been rescheduled for early May. Contacts and consultations are ongoing between the stakeholders to achieve positive results in this regard," Efimov told Syrian newspaper Al Watan.

Efimov noted that the path to normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey is long and all issues cannot be covered and resolved within one or a few meetings.

"The path is long, but we are moving along this way step by step," he said.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the preparation of the ministerial meeting was underway and the process of normalization between Turkey and Syrian had begun.

From April 3-4, deputy foreign ministers of the four countries held talks in Moscow to discuss the future ministerial summit.