Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey Postpone Foreign Ministers' Summit Until May - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Russia, Iran, Syria, Turkey Postpone Foreign Ministers' Summit Until May - Ambassador

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) A meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey has been rescheduled for early May, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said on Sunday.

"The meeting, which was supposed to take place on Monday, has been rescheduled for early May. Contacts and consultations are ongoing between the stakeholders to achieve positive results in this regard," Efimov told Syrian newspaper Al Watan.

Efimov noted that the path to normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey is long and all issues cannot be covered and resolved within one or a few meetings.

"The path is long, but we are moving along this way step by step," he said.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the preparation of the ministerial meeting was underway and the process of normalization between Turkey and Syrian had begun.

From April 3-4, deputy foreign ministers of the four countries held talks in Moscow to discuss the future ministerial summit.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey April May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowsh ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Future Fellowship

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses DSCD policy

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation ..

Dubai Customs collaborates with Global Innovation Institute to enhance services

3 hours ago
 UAB successfully completes issuance of additional ..

UAB successfully completes issuance of additional Tier 1 capital instruments

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads n ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads national efforts with ‘Green ..

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

UAE participates in the WB-IMF Spring Meetings

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.