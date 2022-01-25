Russia, Iran to Continue Interacting in Various Fields - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia and Iran will continue interacting in various fields after high-level talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday when commenting on reports about a preliminary agreement on increasing the line of credit to Tehran.

"Russian-Iranian contacts based on the results of high-level talks in various fields will continue, and we will promptly inform about the substantive results of these contacts," Peskov told reporters.