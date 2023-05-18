UrduPoint.com

Russia, Iran To Continue Mutually Beneficial Relations Despite US Pressure - Kremlin

May 18, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Russia has never had any illusions that the United States would stop putting pressure on countries seeking mutually beneficial cooperation, but Russia and Iran, as well as several other countries, will continue to build relations on the basis of mutual benefit and respect, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We never had any illusions that the US would give up its attempts to put pressure on Russia, Iran and other countries that are looking for truly mutually beneficial cooperation. We always knew that the pressure would continue," he told reporters.

However, this pressure will not affect the building of mutually beneficial relations between Russia and its partners, the spokesman added.

"But we have also always been confident that both Russia and a whole group of countries, including Iran, which, by the way, has adapted very, very well to this pressure from the US, will continue their systematic work to build a relationship based on mutual benefit, mutual respect, consideration of each other's interests and concerns," Peskov said.

